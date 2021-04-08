CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of CNO Financial Group worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 317,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.