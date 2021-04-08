CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Down 4.4%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 7,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,888,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.