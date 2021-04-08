Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.17 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$119.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.55.

CCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

