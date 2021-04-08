Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cogent Communications worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,692,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 2,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,687. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

