CoinEx Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

