Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 51,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,974. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

