CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,877. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,352,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

