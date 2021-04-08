Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Acquires $2,341,092.00 in Stock

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Fredric Oeschger acquired 120,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,092.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

