Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.33 ($154.51).

Shares of ML traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.40 ($152.24). The company had a trading volume of 320,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

