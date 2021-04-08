Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.67

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €108.67 ($127.85) and traded as high as €131.40 ($154.59). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €129.25 ($152.06), with a volume of 415,639 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.33 ($154.51).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.67.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

