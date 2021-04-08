Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.16% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.