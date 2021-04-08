Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.