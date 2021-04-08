Comparing Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Brainsway has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Brainsway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Soliton.

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Brainsway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.69 Brainsway $23.10 million 4.50 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.70

Brainsway has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brainsway beats Soliton on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

