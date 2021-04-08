Comparing Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Century Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Bancorp and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 3.59 $39.70 million N/A N/A HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.63 $17.51 million $1.70 25.33

Century Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeStreet.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71% HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HomeStreet pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Century Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 19, 2021, the company operated twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

