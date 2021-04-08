Comparing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

This table compares Health Catalyst and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 13.85 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -34.30 EverQuote $248.81 million 4.22 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -131.61

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EverQuote beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

