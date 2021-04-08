Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.77

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 3272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

