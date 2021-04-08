Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $72,000,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Compass stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,828. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $22.11.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

