Compound (COMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $255.54 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $470.11 or 0.00812929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $255.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,058,847 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

