Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

