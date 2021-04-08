Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down to $37.24

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $36.26. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 17,391 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
