Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $975,595.67

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $975,595.67 and approximately $20,083.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,711.69 or 0.99947439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00460392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00325289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.27 or 0.00783261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00101202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,750,779 coins and its circulating supply is 10,560,357 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

