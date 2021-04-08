Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,555 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Gladstone Commercial worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,004. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

