Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,707 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Thermon Group worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,250. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $621.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,893.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

