Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,446 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Resources Connection worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,441,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The firm has a market cap of $448.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

