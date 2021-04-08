Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,964 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Veritex worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,725. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

