Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 46.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

