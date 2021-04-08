Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.10. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.