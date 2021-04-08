Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SJW Group worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.