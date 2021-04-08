Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Air worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.84. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.