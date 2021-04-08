Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FARO Technologies worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

