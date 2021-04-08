Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 29,861 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,740,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

SLYG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

