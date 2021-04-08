Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 411,324 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI remained flat at $$25.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

