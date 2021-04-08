Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.