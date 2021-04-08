Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 281,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 176,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,545,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.