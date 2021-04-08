Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,842 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 385,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.72 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.