Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,860,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.39. 108,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.