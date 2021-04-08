Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,800. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

