Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of James River Group worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,689. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

