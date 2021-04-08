Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

