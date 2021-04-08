Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $6.57 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

