Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $6.74 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 391,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,805,000.

PDBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 13,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,560. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

