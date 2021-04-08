Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,980 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Northwest Natural worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,423. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

