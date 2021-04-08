Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,823 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Movado Group worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,125. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $652.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.