Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,998 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Natus Medical worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Natus Medical by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 138,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,645. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

