Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,283 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000.

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

