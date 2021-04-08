Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,310 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

EPC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,321. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.