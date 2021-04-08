Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,378 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,312. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

