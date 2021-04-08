Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 43.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of IBTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

