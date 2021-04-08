Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 5.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 495,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

IBDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.