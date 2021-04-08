Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 44,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

